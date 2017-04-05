Romeo and Juliet (2013) - Rotten Tomatoes

Old Dominion University articles Romeo and juliet 1968 full movie

Before young William Shakespeare wrote his play about two poetry speaking, hormone-driven teenagers who defy their families' long-standing feud and risk everything to be together, love wasn't even considered a suitable subject for a "tragedy."

Tybalt overhears Romeo's voice and suspects that the young man is a Montague who has come to scorn at our solemnity during the Capulet feast - he reacts with ill-temper and anger. A genial and indulgent Lord Capulet dismisses the uninvited guest Romeo as a virtuous and well-managed youth. He restrains and cautions Tybalt ( a saucy boy ) to take no note of him in his house - and he rebukes him ( He shall be endured! ). Tybalt fumes and is prepared to fight. Romeo responds to Lady Capulet's call for the moureska! A young boy named Leonardo sings What Is A Youth :

Two households both alike in dignity,

In fair Verona where we lay our scene,

From ancient grudge break to new mutiny.

Where civil blood makes civil hands unclean.

From forth the fatal loins of these two foes,

A pair of star-crossed lovers take their life

Whose misadventured piteous overthrows

Do with their death bury their parents' strife.

During the opening prologue, a breathtaking aerial shot of Manhattan from a bird's eye view captures the city with its bridge traffic and highway ramps, its waterfront docks, parks and skyscrapers. The camera passes over recognizable landmarks as it moves steadily to the Upper West Side of Manhattan, and then speedily zooms down and plunges into a concrete playground. A gang of 'cool' white youths are posed together in one corner of a basketball court, clicking their fingers to the syncopated rhythm of the musical score. The aggressive gang members leave the fenced-in playground and cross the tenement street.

There are several different sources that inform the contemporary text of Romeo and Juliet. Romeo and Juliet was first published in quarto in 6597, and republished in a new edition only two years later. The second copy was used to created yet a third quarto in 6659, from which both the 6678 Quarto and First Folio are derived. The first quarto is generally considered a bad quarto, or an illicit copy created from the recollections of several actors rather than from the writer s original material. The second quarto seems to be taken from Shakespeare s rough draft, and thus has some inconsistent speech and some lines which Shakespeare apparently meant to eliminate. Please see the About Shakespearian Theater section of this note for more guidance as to these concepts.

Could be, who knows? There's something due any day.

I will know right away, soon as it shows.

It may come cannonballin' down through the sky, gleam in its eye, bright as a rose!

Who knows? It's only just out of reach, down the block, on a beach, under a tree.

I got a feeling there's a miracle due, gonna come true, coming to me.

Could it be? Yes it could, something's coming, something good.

If I can wait, something's coming, I don't know what it is, but it is gonna be great.

(Riff) When you're a Jet, you're a Jet all the way

From your first cigarette to your last dyin' day!

When you're a Jet, let 'em do what they can

You've got brothers around, you're a family man!

You're never alone, you're never disconnected, you're home with your own

When company's expected, you're well-protected!

Then you are set with a capital J

Which you'll never forget till they cart you away

When you're a Jet you stay a Jet

When Juliet's Nurse calls her away to her mother, Romeo asks the Nurse to identify the young girl he loves, and learns that Juliet is of the rich house of Capulet (.he that shall lay hold of her shall have the chinks. ) It is a harsh, burdening blow to hear that she is the daughter of his family's leading enemy - Romeo realizes the grave nature of his love and the indebtedness of his life: O, dear account! My life is my foe's debt. As the guests leave, Juliet asks her Nurse to inquire about her newfound love. After speaking to Tybalt, she returns with the disheartening news that Romeo is of the House of Montague. Juliet despairs, stricken by the ironic fact that she is in love with the only son of her family's greatest enemy:

Maria: My brother is a silly watchdog.

Bernardo: Ah, my sister is a precious jewel.

Anita: What am I, cut glass?

