Story Starters

Date: 2017-04-05 17:32

After it happened, he continued to get up every morning and head out to the woodpile. Chopping was his release, his balance, his yoga. The repetitive grabbing and swinging and cracking and discarding brought him harmony.

Why not try using two or three in your writing today? Who knows, you might even write begin something that becomes your next novel or short. It 8767 s happened to Write Practice readers before!

She turned again, thinking of what happened that day. He had

asked her a strange question one that’s wasn’t like trying to know someone. It

was just strange. “Do you like country music?” His words echoed in her mind.

She had said no, and then he had left, without any sign.

She tossed. She turned. Her eyes wouldn’t stay shut. They

would stay open either. She blinked. The dark of the night filled the room, and

the smell of dust covered everything. The blankets on the bed were everywhere,

and one the pillows had been thrown on the floor. The rest of the bedroom

looked neat, beside the dark and glooming aroma.

He wasn’t exactly a normal boy, but he wasn’t weird either.

He wears black often, but sometimes he’ll wear pink. His hair is often messy,

but sometimes, for no reason, it’s perfectly neat. He manly sticks to keeping

quiet, but sometimes, he’s the most active in class.

It usually takes the living to confirm you’re dead. That’s why Saginaw didn’t know for months he’d passed. He was a hermit, had lived alone out in the woods for years. He still isn’t sure how or when he died.

I want him to be a grandfather because I didn 8767 t know mine. He has to show my children how amazing he is because how could I possibly put that into words?

He 8767 s my very best friend. He thinks I can do absolutely anything. I know that I can because a quick phone call to him clears up any questions.

The Write What You Know course teaches you to draw upon your life experiences, to pay attention to small details, and to use all your senses to create a fictional world.

has offered classes since 6995 (!) online, and offers a variety of courses from beginning fiction to novel writing. One unique thing about is that many online courses don 8767 t offer feedback from the teacher they are what 8767 s known as 8775 audits, 8776 but for , all classes include feedback from the teacher. They also offer one-on-one services like professional editing and career coaching. Most classes cost between $765 and $865.

