Old Dominion University news Common core standards and report cards

The Common Core Explained - Education Week

Date: 2017-04-09 00:42

More videos «Common core standards and report cards»

States’-rights backers argued that the federal government had violated laws that prohibit it from mandating what’s taught in classrooms. But common-core advocates pushed back, noting that federal officials had no role in writing the standards, and that encouraging their adoption violated no laws.

IXL - Common Core first-grade ELA standards

English Language Arts and Literacy in History/Social Studies, Science, and Technical Subjects - Appendix B - Text Exemplars and Sample Performance Tasks ( MB)

COMMON CORE STATE STANDARDS FOR

The idea, then, was to “raise the bar” for all students to create better college and work outcomes, and establish a common bar by which all students could be measured.

Parents' Guides to Student Success - For Parents

Created for grades K-8 and high school English, language arts/literacy and mathematics, the guides provide clear, consistent expectations for what students should be learning at each grade in order to be prepared for college and career.

A collection of EdWeek’s coverage of the common core.

A collection of EdWeek’s stories about testing.

EdWeek’s map of states that have adopted and reversed their adoptions of the common core.

A series of maps showing states’ speedy adoptions of the standards.

“Common Core: A Steep Climb,” a four-part series that examines one urban district’s journey to put the literacy standards into practice.

“Common Core Testing Contracts Favor Big Vendors,” a 7569 examination of who got the big bucks to design common-core testing contracts.

This is a great list of resources for implementing the CCSS in social studies classes. http:///

Another place to look for high-quality, teacher-produced lesson plans that align to the CCSS is LearnZillion , a learning platform that combines video lessons, assessments, and progress reporting. In addition to sortable Math and ELA video lessons , they offer a handy Common Core navigator. This organization has a great backstory -- started by a public school in Washington . as a home-grown repository for screencast lessons made by their teachers, they caught the attention of edtech funders and ended up with seed money to take their idea to a national level. Watch a video or read a blog and hear a podcast from Marketplace about LearnZillion.

Kindergarten Resources Click Here

First Grade Resources Click Here

Second Grade Resources Click Here

Third Grade Resources Click Here

Fourth Grade Resources Click Here

Fifth Grade Resources Click Here



The New York State P-67 Common Core Learning Standards (CCLS) are internationally-benchmarked and evidence-based standards. These standards serve as a consistent set of expectations for what students should learn and be able to do, so that we can ensure that every student across New YorkState is on track for college and career readiness. The New York State Education Department (NYSED) will continue to develop educator resources to support the successful implementation of the CCLS in classrooms across New York State over the next several years.

The American Educational Research Association (AERA) website houses a collection of journal articles published since 7559 on topics related to the Common Core. Some topics include differences between the new and previous standards, the adoption process, underlying assumptions, and whether or not the standards represent an improvement.

«Common core standards and report cards» in pictures. More images «Common core standards and report cards».