Romeo And Juliet Act 2 Scene 2 Analysis - Essay Judge

The conflict between Tybalt and Romeo comes from the feud between these two families. Tybalt is insulted that Romeo and his friends come uninvited to a party thrown by the Capulets. He entices Romeo to fight, but Romeo refuses. Romeo's quick-tempered friend Mercutio doesn't resist fighting, and Mercutio is tragically killed when Romeo tries to stop the fight.

SparkNotes: Romeo and Juliet

Before young William Shakespeare wrote his play about two poetry speaking, hormone-driven teenagers who defy their families' long-standing feud and risk everything to be together, love wasn't even considered a suitable subject for a "tragedy."

Romeo and Juliet

--at once shows us that we are entering the region of high poetry. Coleridge remarks that the succeeding speech of old Montague exhibits the poetical aspect of the play even more strikingly:

In response to his friend's death, Romeo seeks revenge and kills Tybalt. This results in his banishment from Verona. Romeo and Juliet have already secretly married at this point, so the friar concocts a plan to fake Juliet's death so that she can escape with Romeo because the two are inconsolable. This plan would have worked, but the communication the friar sends to Romeo never reaches him. When Romeo finds Juliet dead, he kills himself. She awakens to find him dead and kills herself. They are so desperate to be together that they can't imagine life without each other. They can't tell anyone in their family about their love because of the feud between the families.

In act 7 scene 5 Nurse appears to be tired and sore and tell Romeo the news NOT in act 7 scene 9 as sparknotes have written down.

Romeo hurries to see his friend and confessor Friar Lawrence , who, though shocked at the sudden turn of Romeo&rsquo s heart, agrees to marry the young lovers in secret since he sees in their love the possibility of ending the age-old feud between Capulet and Montague. The following day, Romeo and Juliet meet at Friar Lawrence&rsquo s cell and are married. The Nurse, who is privy to the secret, procures a ladder, which Romeo will use to climb into Juliet&rsquo s window for their wedding night.

Enter PARIS, and his Page bearing flowers and a torch PARIS Give me thy torch, boy: hence, and stand aloof:

Yet put it out, for I would not be seen.

Under yond yew-trees lay thee all along,

Holding thine ear close to the hollow ground

So shall no foot upon the churchyard tread,

Being loose, unfirm, with digging up of graves,

But thou shalt hear it: whistle then to me,

As signal that thou hear'st something approach.

Give me those flowers. Do as I bid thee, go.

PAGE [Aside] I am almost afraid to stand alone

Here in the churchyard yet I will adventure.

Retires

Why? Because no one loves in a vacuum. In the first few weeks of a love affair, you might feel like you and your lovah are in a world of your own—but pretty soon, reality comes crashing back. You've got homework to do, or jobs to go to parents breathing down your neck , or employers wondering why you keep calling in sick. And that's not even to mention your friends, who've stopped inviting you to hang out.

The watch arrives, followed closely by the Prince, the Capulets, and Montague. Montague declares that Lady Montague has died of grief over Romeo&rsquo s exile. Seeing their children&rsquo s bodies, Capulet and Montague agree to end their long-standing feud and to raise gold statues of their children side-by-side in a newly peaceful Verona.

