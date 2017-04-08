Old Dominion University news Thesis paper on uwb canvas

Electronic Engineering | IDC Technologies

Date: 2017-04-08 23:33

More videos «Thesis paper on uwb canvas»

6. Recognition as the Conference Patron for Breakfast or break as appropriate:



Conference website (with your logo and a link to your website)

Conference flyers

Program listing

International Journal of Engineering Research and

7. Onsite banner provided by you [up to 7ft x 9ft]

Papers will be reviewed on the basis that they do not contain plagiarized material and have not been submitted to any other conference at the same time (double submission). These matters are viewed very seriously and the IEEE will take action against any author who has engaged in either practice.

Resolve a DOI Name

Type or paste a DOI name into the text box. Click Go. Your browser will take you to a Web page (URL) associated with that DOI name.

Professor Ka Nang Alex Leung - Electronic Engineering

Choose LOCATION Australia Canada Central African Republic China Egypt India Ireland and EU Countries Malaysia Namibia New Zealand Oman Papua New Guinea Poland Qatar Singapore South Africa United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Vietnam

“If at first an idea does not sound absurd, then there is no hope for it.” - Albert Einstein



















6. Recognition as the silver Level Patron on:



Conference website (with your logo and a link to your website)

Conference flyers

Program listing and half page advertisement in the conference program

Listing in all leading print and online IEEE WiSPNET publication promotion efforts

A listing as Silver patron in the conference website and in the proceedings

7. Recognition in our international conference promotion campaign8. 85" x 77" skirted exhibit table with two chairs9. 7 conference passes

6. Recognition as the Conference Patron for appropriate item:



Conference website (with your logo and a link to your website)

Conference flyers

Program listing and quarter page advertisement in the conference program

7. Onsite banner provided by you [up to 7ft x 9ft]8. 6 conference passNetworking Reception

Student Outreach Committee

Prithvi Shankar , Carnegie Mellon University, USA

Srinath Narayanan , University of California, San Diego, USA

Varsha Sankar , Stanford University, USA

Sri Vidya , Georgia Institute of Technology, USA



Publications Chairs

M. Gulam Nabi Alsath , ECE, SSNCE

S. Ramprabhu , ECE, SSNCE

S. Kirubaveni , ECE, SSNCE



Papers can be submitted with the aid of the link Easychair submission link will be updated shortly. --> Papers can be submitted with the aid of the link here .

«Thesis paper on uwb canvas» in pictures. More images «Thesis paper on uwb canvas».