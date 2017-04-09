The Age of the Essay | Paul Graham

Old Dominion University page Should an academic essay outline

Do not italicise quotes or place them in bold lettering. Direct quotes must be acknowledged using double speech marks otherwise you are vulnerable to an accusation of attempting to pass off a source&rsquo s words as your own paraphrasing summary. This could be interpreted as plagiarism (see below).

Finally, there are a number of points of grammar and style that you should be aware of, and a number of detailed conventions that you should follow. These are discussed in the following subsections.

You may feel that a diagram could help illustrate a point. This has the added effect of breaking up large chunks of text that can be subconsciously off-putting to the reader. But beware the added complexities involved in formatting your document (if you incorporate the diagram electronically) or the added time required to add a diagram by hand. Some versions of the software available on public machines produce graphics that cannot be printed from other machines. Give yourself time to test for potential glitches of this sort.

Originality is one of the hardest things to achieve in an essay, but any effort you make at being original will be noticed by the marker. This doesn’t mean that you have to invent a new theory each time you write an essay. You can still achieve originality in a number of smaller ways, such as making up your own examples rather than using ones straight from books, relating popular examples to your own experience, or perhaps trying to make new connections between particular viewpoints.

First—plan! Don’t just start writing, and hope that it will work out first time: many people find that their ideas and arguments develop during the process of planning and/or writing. The whole process is very much an iterative one and you should expect to be writing more than one draft. As you are required to process your work electronically, editing and re-drafting is a relatively easy task.

Any books or articles that you quote from (or even just mention) must be correctly referred to in both the body of the essay and in a references or bibliography section at the end of the paper. NB : In economics (as in many other fields), footnotes are never used solely to give bibliographic references. Footnotes should be used, if at all, only to add additional comments that stand well outside the main thread of the body of the text.

• Use of the first person : In any academic writing the repeated usage of “I” is inappropriate (as is the repetition of any word or phrase), but for many people it is preferable to use “I” occasionally instead of “the writer” or similar phrases. As with split infinitives, however, note that some conventions completely prohibit the use of “I”. In reports of experimental work, “we” is often seen as a good substitute for “I”. This is partly because the use of the first person is more necessary to describe the experimental procedure, but also, the use of the plural makes a statement of belief less a personal opinion, and more a collective viewpoint. The use of the “editorial ‘we’” is therefore often acceptable in a piece of academic writing.

An important skill of essay writing is learning how to structure what you want to say. All essays should have an introduction and a conclusion. In most cases these will be your first and last paragraphs, respectively, although once you’ve mastered the art of essay writing, you will be able to vary your structure somewhat. In a technical write-up, the order is often prescribed or logically dictated by the material (., methods before results). But even in a technical write-up the introductory section may itself be like a mini-essay that aims to make a point.

